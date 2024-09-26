Police: Man dead after crossing centerline, hitting another car in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man died Thursday afternoon after his car crossed the centerline in Gastonia, police said.

Channel 9 arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. along Union Road between Niblick Drive and East Hudson Boulevard.

The crash involved two cars. According to the Gastonia Police Department, 58-year-old James Auten of Forest City crossed the centerline and hit another car.

EMS told Channel 9 two people were taken to the hospital afterward. Auten died from his injuries, investigators said.

Union Road was closed during the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I can’t let go’: Vigil honors 2 high schoolers killed in Cleveland County crash)

‘I can’t let go’: Vigil honors 2 high schoolers killed in Cleveland County crash





©2024 Cox Media Group