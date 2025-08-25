Woman stabbed to death on light rail had fled worn-torn Ukraine

CHARLOTTE — Iryna Zarutska, 23, who police said was stabbed to death on Friday night on the light rail in Charlotte, had fled war-torn Ukraine, according to a GoFundMe page her friends set up.

The deadly stabbing happened at about 10:30 p.m.

The crime scene was at the East/West Station in South End.

South End Stabbing MEDIC said they responded to the Lynx station near Camden Road around 10:20 p.m. (WSOC.)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will charge DeCarlos Brown, 34, who is unhoused and has a lengthy criminal history, with first-degree murder.

In July, his public defender made a motion questioning his ability to proceed in his court case about misusing the 911 system. The judge ordered a forensic evaluation but he was allowed to be out and about.

In January 2025, Decarlos Brown was arrested for misuse of a 911 system. Court records say Brown called 911 from Novant Hospital and claimed someone gave him "man made material" that was controlling when he ate, walked and talked. Not satisfied with the officer's response that… pic.twitter.com/tum3IWts7Z — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 25, 2025

That criminal charged stemmed from January when police said he called 911 and claimed someone gave him man-made material that controlled when he ate, talked and walked. The magistrate allowed him to be released from jail without paying anything on a written promise to appear.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing.

Brown’s first appearance in court has not hasn’t been set.

