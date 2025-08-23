1 dead, 2 hurt after stabbing near Blue Line in South End

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another is hurt after a stabbing along East Boulevard in south Charlotte Friday night, according to paramedics.

MEDIC said they responded to the Lynx station near Camden Road around 10:20 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another patient has minor injuries. CMPD has confirmed they are investigating this as a homicide.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made in Walmart parking lot shooting incident)

Arrest made in Walmart parking lot shooting incident

©2025 Cox Media Group