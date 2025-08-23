Suspect, victim identified in stabbing in South End

CHARLOTTE — Police have identified the parties involved in a stabbing that took place Friday night near the Blue Line in South End.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. last night. Police said that Decarlos Brown, 34, stabbed Iryna Zarutka, 23. The incident took place on the LYNX Line. The train stopped at the East Boulevard stop, which is where Zarutka was pronounced dead.

Police have not said anything about the motive or whether the participants knew each other. A lot of passengers are worried that the stabbing might be random.

“I don’t know you, you don’t know me, we never met before and the stabbing happens anyway,” said passenger Brooks Lacoste. “If it’s exhibit B, that can happen to anybody. It could happen to anybody on the train and that can be a cause of concern.”

To ease concerns, there has been a heightened security presence at the light rail station where the incident took place.

Brown was injured in the incident. Police said one he is released from the hospital, he will be charged with first-degree murder.

