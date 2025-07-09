Woman wins $8 million lottery prize from scratch-off bought at Charlotte gas station

RALEIGH — Latonya Rayford, of Charlotte, won an $8 million top prize from a $50 scratch-off ticket, choosing to receive her winnings in annual payments of $400,000 over 20 years, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Wednesday.

Rayford purchased her winning $8 Million Money Maker ticket from the BP Food Mart on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte. She opted for the annuity option, which will provide her with $400,000 annually for 20 years, instead of a lump sum of $4.8 million.

Rayford received her first annuity payment on Monday, taking home $287,014 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

She will continue to receive annual payments of $400,000 for the next 19 years.

The $8 Million Money Maker game, which debuted in December 2024, originally offered five top prizes of $8 million and 10 prizes of $100,000. As of now, three $8 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain unclaimed.

