Women anxiously await Supreme Court to make decision on widely used abortion pill

NORTH CAROLINA — The battle lines over abortion used to be drawn on sidewalks.

Now that line seems to be at the mailbox.

More women have turned to abortion pills delivered by mail. One Charlotte resident, who was investigated by the SBI for having an abortion, said the courts can’t cut off that lifeline.

81-year-old Betty Gunz said she has lived under a total abortion ban.

In 1965, she and her boyfriend decided to get an abortion. The 20-year-old went to an underground abortion spot that landed her in a Raleigh hospital.

“Called my parents to say goodbye to me because they didn’t think I was going to survive until morning,” Gunz said.

She said she knew the risk, but she and many other women ended up in the hospital with the SBI at their bedside. Gunz worries that will happen again if the Supreme Court bans mail delivery of Mifepristone, the abortion drug.

“I survived and lived to tell the story, which I think is a warning story. About what happens when governments try to outlaw abortions. Women die,” said Gunz.

She called it a lifeline for women who live in the states where having an abortion is banned or heavily restricted.

“This is a social justice issue,” Gunz said.

That’s the only point where she and Vicky Kaseorg agree. She’s with the organization Love Life.

“These are innocent, vulnerable people who have no say in the matter,” Kaseorg said. She said the pill takes life from the unborn. And women are getting it through virtual visits without a doctor present.

“The best thing to do is ban it,” said Kaseorg said. “Do some more studies.”

She wants the court to ban Mifepristone.

Kaseorg said on Mother’s Day she got thank yous from several women she convinced to avoid abortion.

Gunz said the SBI didn’t arrest her and now she is a grandmother.

Both women are anxiously awaiting the court’s decision.

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