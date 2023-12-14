Women-owned businesses highlighted through online marketplace

CHARLOTTE — Still shopping for the perfect Christmas gift? You can support women-owned businesses and nonprofits this holiday season by shopping at a special online marketplace.

Bank of America showcased some of the stores at its Uptown headquarters this week. Two are based in Charlotte -- Braveworks and Bella Tunno.

Braveworks is a nonprofit that sells handcrafted accessories and gifts made by women overcoming trafficking, domestic violence, addiction and more. Each product comes with a story card that shares details about the woman who made the item.

Bella Tunno makes silicon baby products and provides a meal to a child with every sale.

“We partner locally with Feeding America, and we have just hit a huge milestone: We have donated 12 million meals to children in need. And our main goal is to end childhood hunger,” said Lauren Rabczak with Bella Tunno.

You can shop at both of the Charlotte women-owned businesses, as well as all the others, online at the Bank of America Marketplace.

