Your704 Holiday Guide: Where to shop local in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — This holiday season, support your favorite Charlotte-area small businesses while you’re taking care of your Christmas list. The holidays can be a critical time for small businesses.

Here is a guide to places where you can shop local for the holidays. Please note that this list is not comprehensive.

Shops listed by neighborhood:

Dilworth:

BraveWorks — This nonprofit provides programs for women overcoming a variety of traumas, including domestic violence, trafficking, abuse and addiction. The women are taught skills in jewelry production and other artisanal creations, and the products created provide supplemental income for these women, as well as an income stream for the organization.

1717 Cleveland Ave.

braveworks.org

Paper Skyscraper — This gift shop has been a Charlotte institution for more than 30 years. Find everything from cards and books to pet items and kitchenware.

330 East Blvd., 704-333-7130

paperskyscraper.com

Revolution Clothiers & Co. — Find men’s and women’s fashion, eclectic gifts and accessories at this boutique.

227 East Blvd.

revolutionclothiersco.com

East Charlotte:

Reggae Central — In addition to Bob Marley music, T-shirts, blankets and bags, you’ll find items from Jamaica, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, including jewelry, clothing and home goods.

4456 The Plaza, Suite B

Facebook page

Lake Norman:

Inspired at Lake Norman — This shop carries men’s and women’s lifestyle products, jewelry, houseware and art.

21136 Catawba Ave., Cornelius, 704-997-5500

inspiredatlakenorman.com

Main Street Books — Independent bookstore.

126 S. Main Street, Davidson, 704-892-6841

mainstreetbooksdavidson.com

Uncommon Scents — Find a large selection of college and professional sports merchandise, plus health and beauty items, clothing, and home and garden décor.

9715 Sam Furr Road, Suite B, Huntersville, 704-895-0197

uncommonscents.commentsold.com

NoDa:

Pura Vida Worldly Art — Find handcrafted, ethically sourced, sustainably made products and items from more than 40 countries.

3202-A North Davidson Street, 704-335-8587

puravidaworldlyart.shop

Smitten Boutique — This shop has jewelry, books, self-care products, home goods and baby clothing.

2824 North Davidson Street, 704-900-7022

smittenboutique.com

North Charlotte:

Grow: A Plant Shop — In addition to plants and plant accessories, you’ll find candles, pottery and other unique home décor.

Camp North End, 270 Camp Road, Suite 101

growcharlotte.com

Happy Kat Candles & Gifts — This gift shop specializes in handcrafted candles that look and smell like your favorite desserts. You’ll also find handmade soaps and skincare products, jewelry and other accessories, plus other merchandise.

Inside Northlake Mall on the second level near Belk.

6801 Northlake Mall Drive, 980-207-0439

Also find it in Fort Mill at 1741 Gold Hill Road, Suite 104

happykatcandles.com

Plaza Midwood:

Boris and Natasha — A men’s and women’s boutique offering a wide range of prices, whether you need $10 shades or a piece of statement jewelry.

2910 The Plaza, 704-375-0079

Instagram page

CLTCH — This shop is full of funky collectibles, jewelry, books, accessories and products from local artists and designers.

1512 Central Ave., 704-375-2444

Instagram page

Lunchbox Records — In addition to new and used records, CDs and DVDs, you’ll find record storage and cleaning supplies and books.

825 Central Ave., 704-331-0788

lunchboxrecords.com

Moxie Mercantile — Find items from handmade leather goods and jewelry to pottery and candles.

2008 Commonwealth Ave., 704-877-7879

Also find it in Matthews at 159 N. Trade Street and Fort Mill at 219 Main Street, Suite 101

moxiemercantile.com

South Charlotte:

Park Road Books — Independent bookstore.

4139 Park Road, 704-525-9239

parkroadbooks.com

Sleepy Poet Antique Mall — Find vintage and unique décor at this 60,000-square-foot antique mall.

6424 South Blvd., 704-529-6369

sleepypoetstuff.com

Toy Mania — A family-owned shop offering toys, games and crafts.

242 S. Sharon Amity Road, 704-910-2001

toymaniausa.com

Windsor Jewelers — This independent jewelry store offers top jewelry and timepiece brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe and De Beers.

6809-D Phillips Place Court, 704-556-7747

windsor-jewelers.com

South End

704 Shop — This shop features uniquely designed “Charlotte” and “704″-branded clothing, hats and accessories.

1616 Camden Road, Suite 140, 704-496-9063

704shop.com

Girl Tribe Co. — Find everything from women’s clothing and accessories to coffee mugs and paper goods.

1800 Camden Road, Suite 102

girltribeco.com

Also find it in SouthPark at 532 Gov. Morrison Street, Suite 120, and in Huntersville at Birkdale Village at 16942 Birkdale Commons Parkway Kiosk 3

Glory Days Apparel — Get Charlotte-themed shirts, hats and accessories at this shop.

2202 Hawkins Street

glorydaysapparel.com

Uptown:

CLT Find — Find locally handcrafted and curated goods from Charlotte at this space inside the Market at 7th Street.

224 E. 7th Street, 919-815-7184

cltfind.com

Also find it in Dilworth at 1235 East Blvd., Suite A.

Shop for handmade gifts and specialty items at these pop-up markets:

Christmas Market at OMB — Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has transformed its biergarten into a German-style Christmas village with traditional huts for shopping, holiday music, lights, festive food and drinks and warm fire pits. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17. Link

Mistletoe Market — Eat, drink, shop and be merry at Camp North End’s Mistletoe Market, where you’ll find curated vintage vendors, plus igloos and fire pits. Open Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Link

VIDEO: Charlotte boutique that provides mentorship for women celebrates 10 years

Charlotte boutique that provides mentorship for women celebrates 10 years

©2021 Cox Media Group