Women seek $2.5M, accuse Border Patrol agents of misconduct during Operation Charlotte’s Web

CHARLOTTE — Two women are seeking a combined $2.5 million in federal claims, alleging Border Patrol agents threatened, detained and used excessive force against them during an encounter tied to Operation Charlotte’s Web in November 2025.

There is video of the encounter that happened along Kilgo Way in Plaza Midwood. The two women followed Border Patrol agents and alerted others of their presence by using horns and whistles.

The claims document says agents confronted them and told them to stop, so they drove away. They ended up on a one-way street, and they claimed they were boxed in.

The video shows the women say an agent pointed a gun at them and banged on her window until it shattered. The agents charged the women, but the U.S. attorney ended up dropping them.

The two women in court documents are claiming they “suffered physical, psychological, and emotional distress. Both women were threatened, followed, assaulted with weapons being pointed at them, assaulted by fear and threat of imminent physical harm, handcuffed, detained, and criminally charged with baseless allegations.” They are seeking $1.25 million each in damages.

The then-Border Patrol commander defended his agents, saying they were concerned for their safety. They have not responded to the federal filing yet.

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