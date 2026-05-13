‘Words to Live By’ performance to highlight mental health awareness

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Local artists are utilizing their challenges and talents to produce a show focused on mental health.

Poets, musicians and storytellers have been in rehearsals channeling their lived experiences into a performance titled “Words to Live By.”

The show is made up of their personal stories turned into individual pieces that move from struggle to hope.

“Everybody has some type of challenge that they are working on, and this is just an example of our challenges,” said Jah Smalls, who is with Guerilla Poets. “And you can turn around and mirror them if they fit you and find a way to get through your own challenges.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and “Words to Live By” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Davis Theatre in Concord.

Click here to buy tickets.

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