Deadline looms for CMS School Board to approve budget for upcoming year

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board is coming down to the wire when it comes to approving next school year’s budget.

Tuesday night’s meeting has been a long one.

Channel 9 is waiting for the school board to vote on the superintendent’s revised budget.

This comes after they rejected her initial $2.1 billion recommendation two weeks ago. School board members were concerned about how the budget proposal maintained equity across the district, provided mental health support for students, and plans to handle reduced funding from the state.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill’s revised budget recommendation keeps the price tag at $2.1 billion.

It, however, does things like keep the Department of Social Services’ liaisons who work with the school district. Those were initially going to be eliminated.

The revised budget adds some classroom teacher positions, decreases the amount of virtual teachers positions — instead of keeping teacher allotments the same as this school year.

The revised budget also reallocates $100,000 to increase family engagement support.

School board members have to approve a budget by Tuesday night. They are legally required to have their budget request to county commissioners by May 15.

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