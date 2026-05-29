Work begins on NASCAR Hall of Fame renovation project

CHARLOTTE — A multi-phase renovation project at the NASCAR Hall of Fame is set to begin this week.

This project is the first major renovation the Hall of Fame has seen since opening in 2010.

The renovations include a new classroom, a new events space and an upgraded gift shop.

Charlotte City Council approved $25 million for the project in November.

The Hall will remain fully open throughout construction, except for the main lobby entrance. Guest will enter through the Caldwell Street entrance instead. The Hall says there will be signs to guide visitors during the temporary closure.

Work is expected to be completed next summer.

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