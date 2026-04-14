‘Wowed’: Spectrum Center renovations prepare Hornets to host play-in game, leaders say

CHARLOTTE — As Shelly Cayette-Weston began working as the President of Business Operations for the Charlotte Hornets, the Spectrum Center began to undergo renovations.

The 20-year-old home to the Hornets got its facelift at the price of a quarter billion dollars.

Now, the team is hosting a game in the play-in tournament for the first time. This is the first season that the team has been able to enjoy its newly renovated home base.

The project began just a week after Cayette-Weston began work in her role. After two years of hard work, the doors are finally open, and she can feel proud of their accomplishments.

“The most rewarding part though, is watching every person that walks through the door be wowed by it,” she said. “No matter if you’re going on the floor or if you’re sitting in our upper level, you’re walking through the concourses, everyone is sitting in a brand new seat, and you’re just experiencing the game and the arena differently.”

Channel 9 sat down with Shelly Cayette-Weston ahead of the play-in game on Tuesday. Hear more from the interview in the video at the top of this page.

WATCH: Spectrum Center celebrates 20th anniversary as Hornets achieve record sellouts

Spectrum Center celebrates 20th anniversary as Hornets achieve record sellouts

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