City of Charlotte recommends opportunity zone designation for Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall could get a special designation that is meant to open more development opportunities.

City of Charlotte staff is recommending designating Northlake as an opportunity zone.

Northlake is one of 14 census tracts that the Charlotte City Council’s Economic Development Committee endorsed on Monday.

Opportunity zones provide tax credits and incentives to developers who create projects in them.

The governor’s office must sign onto the properties before they are submitted to the federal government.

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