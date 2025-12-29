Local

York County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lake Wylie

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Deputies in York County are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Lake Wylie Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, two people were found dead just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Blucher Circle. That’s near Papa Doc’s Shore Club.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

