York County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Deputies in York County are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Lake Wylie Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, two people were found dead just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Blucher Circle. That’s near Papa Doc’s Shore Club.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

No other information has been released.

