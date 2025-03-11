YORK COUNTY, N.C. — Over 24 cars were broken into in Lake Wylie on Feb. 23, prompting the York County Sheriff’s Office to seek public assistance in identifying the suspects.

In a video released by authorities, one suspect is seen opening an unlocked car and stealing its contents, while another suspect stands guard, pointing a firearm at the victim’s camera.

The armed suspect was also seen tauntingly dancing at the camera before moving on to the next victim.

York County deputies searching for suspects in string of car break-ins

Accoridng to the sheriff’s office, 22 cars were also broken into on Feb. 25.

Those break-in took place in Hyde Park Lane, Autumn Ridge Lane in the Knights Bridge subdivision, Gates Mills Drive at the Legacy Apartments, and the Bromley Village Drive Apartments in Fort Mill.

However, deputies have not confirmed if these incidents are connected.

Authorities have advised the public not to confront individuals they witness breaking into cars and to call 911 immediately.

The York County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

