York County library policy sparks debate over LGBTQ+ book placement

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Controversy is brewing in York County over a proposed library policy that could move LGBTQ+ books out of the children and teen sections.

It would be similar to the policy in Greenville that restricts access to books with transgender characters, according to the Herald.

That policy is now facing an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit.

Critics call it censorship and warn that it could bring costly legal battles.

The board has not made a decision yet.

