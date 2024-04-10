Filing to reopen for Republican York County sheriff candidates

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — The York County Republican Executive Committee has voted to reopen the ability to run for sheriff.

This decision comes a little over a week after Sheriff Kevin Tolson took his name off November’s ballot.

A different Tolson, his wife Beth, then announced her bid for the office last Monday.

It would have been an uncontested run for office.

However, Tuesday night, the York County Republican Executive Committee voted to reopen the filing for the sheriff position.

The extended filing opens Thursday at noon and concludes at noon on April 17.

Former Deputy Heath Clevenger said on Facebook Wednesday morning that he plans to file to run.

VIDEO: York County Republicans could reopen filing for sheriff election

York County Republicans could reopen filing for sheriff election









©2024 Cox Media Group