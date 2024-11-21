York County veteran’s tool shed burns down after helping those affected by Helene

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County veteran who dropped everything to help those in need after Tropical Storm Helene hit now needs help of his own.

Larry Globokar said the shed where he kept most of the tools he used to help burned down.

Globokar said he lost nearly $50,000 worth of equipment last Friday due to an electrical fire.

“Man, that was my sanctuary,” Globokar expressed.

He said the loss doesn’t phase him too much though, because his mind is mostly on his other work.

For the past month, Globokar has been in western North Carolina helping with search, rescue, and recovery efforts.

Globokar, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, said that was nothing compared to what he had seen.

“It’s just as bad as a war zone over there; the only difference is we’re not getting shot at,” Globokar elaborated.

It was while he was in western North Carolina doing that work when the fire started. His dog Luna woke his wife, who eventually delivered the news to him.

“She started acting crazy, jumping on the bed, and started biting at the remote to turn the TV on,” Globokar said. “Things happen. Just all materialistic stuff. Those people up there need real help. They need closure. You can buy materialistic things. You can’t buy closure.”

Friday morning, Globokar is heading back to western North Carolina to continue helping. When he’s done there, he will then head to eastern Tennessee.

VIDEO: ‘Peace of mind’: First responders balance mental health with harrowing efforts after Helene

‘Peace of mind’: First responders balance mental health with harrowing efforts after Helene













©2024 Cox Media Group