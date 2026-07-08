York County vote could make or break $1.5B Octapharma project

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A major economic development project in York County hangs in the balance as county leaders prepare to vote on a tax incentive agreement that could determine whether a Swiss pharmaceutical company builds its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Rock Hill.

Octapharma has proposed a $1.5 billion investment at the site of the former Panthers practice facility, a project expected to create more than 1,000 high-paying jobs.

However, negotiations have stalled over how local governments would share the cost of tax incentives designed to attract the company.

The original agreement called for the City of Rock Hill, York County and Rock Hill Schools to evenly split the tax revenue reductions.

But York County Council recently approved an amendment that would allow Rock Hill Schools to retain more revenue while shifting the city’s share of the incentives entirely onto Rock Hill.

City leaders have opposed the change, and Rock Hill officials passed a resolution rejecting the amended agreement.

Mayor John Gettys has warned that if York County Council reaffirms the amendment, the deal with Octapharma could collapse, putting the proposed investment and hundreds of millions in future economic activity at risk.

County Council is expected to vote Tuesday evening, with the decision likely determining whether the former Panthers practice site lands another major development or faces another setback.

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