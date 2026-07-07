DA: Driver was going more than 100 mph before crash that killed Cleveland County paramedic

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The driver accused of causing a crash that killed Cleveland County paramedic Ashley Moore was traveling more than 100 mph and allegedly driving while impaired when he slammed into the back of an ambulance on U.S. 74 in Gaston County, prosecutors said Tuesday as they argued the case supports a second-degree murder charge.

Moore was in the rear of the ambulance transporting a patient to a Gastonia hospital when troopers said a Dodge Challenger, driven by 35-year-old Jared Logan, rear-ended them near Shady Grove Road.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page was in court on Tuesday to talk about Jared Logan’s case.

“Your honor. This was a terrible collision and a tragedy for this community,” Page said.

The DA said Jared Logan’s behavior is a trend. Page said Jared Logan had a past DWI conviction and a history of missing court for traffic violations and failing to pay the fines.

He said that history supports the second-degree murder charge.

Page said Jared Logan was driving with an expired license when the crash happened.

Crash on Highway 74 involving Cleveland County ambulance

The suspect’s father, Charles Logan, was at the courthouse and asked for forgiveness.

Charles Logan said he supports his son, but the crash should never have happened.

“I was heartbroken. It was a shock,” Charles Logan said.

He said his family is praying for Moore’s family.

“I’m praying for them. Just feel so bad about the situation and just hope in time they can forgive my son,” He said. “It was just a bad decision.

Some of the Gaston County first responders who responded to the crash knew Moore. The patient they were transporting was a Rutherford County paramedic who trained others in Cleveland County.

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