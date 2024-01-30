York County’s newest high school finally has name, mascot

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — The newest high school in York County finally has a name and a mascot following a vote by the Clover School District, according to reports from the Herald.

It will be known as the Lake Wylie High School Chargers. A community focus group recommended Wylie, Lakeside, East Clover, Lake Wylie, or Liberty Hill as potential high school names. A survey last fall with about 2,300 responses had Lake Wylie as the most popular option.

According to the Herald, district officials discussed in the week leading up to Monday’s decision what names might bring the district together or prove divisive. Lake Wylie came up, as Clover and Lake Wylie are the two largest communities in the district.

“This is not about two high schools on opposite ends of the district,” said board member Jessica Cody. “This is about every single student.”

When it came to the high school’s mascot, the board’s original options were between the 49ers, Gators, Lions, Miners, and Patriots. The chargers were the last option added to the mascot list, according to the Herald.

“It was about the power plant and the lake, and why Lake Wylie was even created in the first place was to create electricity,” Cody explained.

The board also announced the name of the planned elementary school on the same Cannonball Run property.

It will be called Liberty Hill Elementary School, and its mascot will be the Patriots, according to the Herald.

A vote was also held for Roosevelt Middle School and its Tigers mascot, with blue and gold as colors, for a new middle school.

“This will be a great idea to pay homage to the Roosevelt Tigers of the past,” said board member Keron Meeks.

