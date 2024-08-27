York to end curbside recycling services

YORK, S.C. — The city of York is ending its curbside recycling pickup.

The last recycling collection will be on Sept. 27, city officials said.

Residents will keep their city-issued recycling bins and officials encourage them to take their recyclables to drop-off centers.

The closest recycling center locations near York are:

Cotton Belt, 2365 Black Highway (Highway 5)

Tirzah, 6190 Old York Road (Highway 161)

“After considering all available options, we have made the difficult decision to end curbside recycling services,” said Chris Wallace, Public Works director. “We recognize the importance of recycling to our residents and the environment, but we also have a responsibility to manage taxpayer funds wisely.”

Officials terminated the program because of rising costs and low participation.

