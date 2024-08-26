Some say issues with trash service persist even after switching companies

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple people have been complaining on social media about a well-known trash pick-up company. They say Republic Services suddenly started charging more and that issues persist with the company even after switching to a new one.

The complaints vary slightly, but the common theme is former customers say they’re having trouble cutting ties financially.

The story starts with Benfield Sanitation Services. According to published reports, Republic Services took it over last year.

A few months later, Sheila McCormick in Statesville says she noticed “all of a sudden, my bill went from $50 to $89 [per month].”

Sandy Tingley in Mooresville says her bill jumped from $48 to $71.

Both say they switched to other trash companies.

McCormick says she had always paid ahead, so she expected some money back, but that Republic told her she actually owed $61.

“A little aggravated with them,” she said.

Both women also say Republic was supposed to take away its trash cans. Weeks later, the cans were still there. But both women say the company charged them $37 for removal anyway.

“[I don’t feel] too good about it. I think it’s kind of bullying,” Tingley said.

McCormick says Republic charged her another fee for “fuel” recovery. She’s not sure what that means and says situations like this -- with any company -- rub her the wrong way.

“There are so many elderly people that get ripped off every day because of stuff like this and that’s what irritates me so much,” she said.

And, now, they have another concern. Both say Republic told them if they don’t pay, it will tell the redit reporting agencies.

“I really don’t want to pay it, but I don’t want it to go on my credit either,” Tingley said.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke came across a class action lawsuit against the company filed two years ago. He’s trying to find out where it stands. It claims Republic had a “widespread and systematic practice of overcharging” customers. It mentions “rate increases” and “fuel recovery” fees specifically.

Stoogenke asked the company for its side of the story. It emailed, “Many industries are facing challenges with increased operating expenses, and the recycling and waste disposal industry is no different. The current rate structure and fees help ensure we can provide the highest level of service to our customers.”

