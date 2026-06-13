19-year-old sentenced for deadly shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old has pled guilty in connection with a fatal shooting in north Charlotte.

The incident originally took place in December 2024 on Perennial Terrace near Craighead Road.

According to police, the victim, later identified as 28-year-old Raymone Devine Flakes, died shortly after the shooting.

On Friday, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that Reginald Anthony had pled guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with this case.

He was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

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