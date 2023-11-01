Young patients highlighted for Charlotte marathon to benefit children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE — This weekend, runners will take to the streets of Charlotte for a life-saving cause.

The proceeds from the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon will go towards Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Lucan Patel, who is fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is one of six patients who will be highlighted during the marathon.

“They go by the front door and just kind of watch the kids play outside. And you know, that that’s the extent of their interaction with kids. So that was the toughest part, I think for us as parents,” said Chirag Patel of his son’s journey.

But now, the 6-year-old will no longer be looking out the window, watching other kids play. He will be out there with them.

