Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte April 24-26

CHARLOTTE — From drag races to outdoor festivals, live music and more, here’s what’s going on in the Queen City this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will be held this weekend at zMAX Dragway in Concord.

Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me Festival returns to downtown this weekend. It runs through April 25 and attracts over 100,000 visitors each year. Check out the schedule for a full list of entertainment and activities.

Celebrate Planet Earth at The Music Yard with the Of Good Nature Earth Day festival. There will be live music, arts, vendors, eats and more.

Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they compete in Rounds 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Bojangles Coliseum this weekend.

Enjoy a Tony Award-winning performance of “Stereophonic” at the Knight Theater this weekend. The show transports you back to a recording studio in 1976 as you follow along with an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album.

Or catch Shrek the Musical at the Dale F. Halton Theater at Central Piedmont Community College.

Microwave is set to perform at The Underground Friday evening.

Enjoy a weekend full of outdoor activities at the Whitewater Center’s Tuck Fest.

The Charlotte Knights will play the Nashville Sounds at Truist Field this weekend. Friday, they’re celebrating young athletes with Youth Sports Night and a post-game open field.

Start your Saturday morning with Yoga on the Lawn at the Mint Museum Randolph.

The Carolinas Community Band Festival returns for its second year Saturday at the Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. The concert will celebrate four local symphonic bands and two small ensembles.

Stroll through Stowe Park in Belmont Saturday for the Garibaldi Festival, complete with an open-air gallery of work from local and regional artists, an artisan vendor village and live music.

The ‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival will be held Saturday in downtown Cornelius. It’s an art crawl through the heart of town that features local vendors, street performers, local vendors and more.

The 4th Annual TreeFest is Saturday afternoon at NoDa Brewing Company. Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with tree-themed crafts, free tree seedlings, an eco-market and more.

Get everything you need to know about first grade with Junie B. Jones the Musical. There will be three shows at Blumenthal’s Booth Playhouse this weekend.

Create a terrarium-inspired candle in a hands-on workshop at The Market at 7th Street.

Krooked Kings will perform at The Music Yard Saturday night.

The Dinastia Tour is making a stop at Truliant Amphitheater Saturday with Peso Pluma, Tito Double P and more.

Head to Camp North End for a Boileryard Brunch Sunday afternoon.

The World Ballet Company presents “Swan Lake” with a live orchestra Sunday evening at Ovens Auditorium.

Blinders Sports Lounge is hosting weekly Euphoria watch parties every Sunday.

Phil Wickham will perform at Bojangles Coliseum Sunday night as part of this “Song Of The Saints Tour.”

Lacuna Coil will play The Underground Sunday.

And Panchiko is slated for The Fillmore Sunday.

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