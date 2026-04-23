Five years later, family still searching for missing Kannapolis mother

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Five years after 22‑year‑old Jordan Smith disappeared, her family is still searching, still hoping, and still pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Jordan, a Kannapolis mother described by loved ones as “a beautiful young lady with a troubled soul,” vanished in April 2021. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Her son, Kohyn Smith, says he never imagined she would simply disappear.

“I thought everything was fine … I saw her as my mom no matter what,” he said.

Kohyn and his grandmother, Tracie Barbee, gathered this week with about 50 family members and friends at Baker Creek Park, a place they believe Jordan may have visited shortly before she vanished.

“As you can see, we haven’t given up,” Kohyn said.

Tracie has spent the last five years searching for answers, even as she endured the loss of both her parents during that time.

“Sometimes you have to keep looking for a reason to keep going, and she’s been my reason on those darkest days,” she said.

Tracie says Jordan began struggling with addiction in high school, a battle that intensified in the years before she disappeared.

Despite her struggles, Jordan stayed in contact with her family until Easter 2021, the last day Tracie saw her.

“She wasn’t in a good place,” Tracie said. “Me not letting her see her son… that was tough for both of us. I think she knew she had to make a change.”

What happened next remains unknown. Tracie believes someone out there knows the truth.

“I hope the spirit of the Lord eats at your soul until you come forward and give me the answers I need to bring my child home,” she said.

Volunteers have searched the dense terrain around Baker Creek Park, but so far, nothing has been found.

Despite the years, the family refuses to give up.

“If you have information, share it,” Kohyn said. “There is no reason to hide it.”

Tracie believes Jordan wanted to get clean and rebuild her life, and she still holds onto the hope that one day she will bring her daughter home.

“When I bring Jordan home, she will have made it out of here,” she said.

Anyone with information about Jordan Smith’s disappearance is urged to contact local authorities.

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