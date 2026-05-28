Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 29-31

CHARLOTTE — There’s lots to do in and around the Queen City this weekend. From concerts and cultural festivals to international sports and charity fundraisers, here’s what’s going on near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Carolinas’ longest running sci-fi and fantasy convention returns this weekend. Learn more about ConCarolinas 2026 here.

Friday mornings Charlotte Aquatics Swim School hosts free water playgroups designed for moms and their little ones. Register here.

The Charlotte Armenian Food Festival will take place this weekend at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church.

Head to Tipsy Pickle Friday for a ladies’ pickleball event aimed at bringing women in the field together for connection and community.

Celebrate the second anniversary of Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Ballantyne location with $5 Olde Meck lagers all weekend.

Head to downtown Belmont for Friday Night Live. It’s ’90s and 2000s night.

See comedian Loni Love at Headliners in Uptown Friday night.

The Charlotte Knights will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Truist Field this weekend.

Shop designer jewelry at the International Gem and Jewelry Show at the Park Expo and Conference Center this weekend.

Femme Fest, a two-day charity music festival, will be held at Snug Harbor this weekend. This year, 100% of profits will be donated to Time Out Youth and the Women’s Impact Fund.

This Saturday, check out Fahrenheit’s summer sound series, Sky Beats, featuring a rooftop dinner service with specialty Bacardi cocktails and a live DJ.

At Lenny Boy Brewing, 30 wrestlers will compete in a rumble style match Friday night for Mega Mayhem 2026.

The annual RAIN AIDS Walk will be held Saturday. The annual fundraising event has raised $3.7 million to date to help connect people to resources and health services and end HIV stigma. After the walk, head to the AIDS Walk After Party complete with a lineup of drag entertainers.

The NoDa 5K will also take place Saturday morning. Thanks to NoDa Brewing Co., you and your friends could also win your weight in beer in a series of team challenges.

The City of Charlotte is partnering with the Southern Piedmont Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society for the second annual Pollinator Plant Giveaway Saturday morning.

Pineville World Fest returns Saturday with a myriad of cultural performances, international cuisine, live music, activities and more. The festival aims to celebrate the rich heritage of everyone who calls Pineville home.

Cabarrus County is set to host its first-ever Celtic Festival Saturday Cabarrus Brewing Co. in Concord.

There will be a Book Sale at the University City Regional Library Saturday.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Connolly’s Irish Pub with Irish dancers, live music and more.

Check out the Wellness Pop-Up Festival at Trio Charlotte Saturday for workout classes, dancing, pickleball and more.

The South East Rare Plant Market will be held Saturday at Vaulted Oak Brewing. Shop exotic plants from local and regional vendors from 1 to 5 p.m.

Charlotte Crown will take on the Savannah Steel Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills will share one stage Saturday night for “The Queens” tour at the Spectrum Center.

Hank Williams Jr. is also slated to perform at Truliant Amphitheater Saturday night.

Get tickets to see the Tony Award-winning musical “Moulin Rouge!” at the Belk Theater this weekend.

Shop from over 40 local vendors at Optimist Hall during the Charlotte Vintage Market Sunday.

Jodeci is playing Ovens Auditorium Sunday night.

Watch the U.S. Men’s National Team take on Senegal Sunday in the Allstate Continental Clasico at Bank of America Stadium.

MGK will perform at Truliant Amphitheater Sunday night.

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