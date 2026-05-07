Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 8-10

CHARLOTTE — It’s Mother’s Day weekend in the Queen City, and there’s lots to do around the area. From festivals to concerts and brunch with mom, here’s what’s going on near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Charlotte Ballet presents Alejandro Cerrudo’s “One Thousand Pieces” at the Knight Theater this weekend only.

Archspire is set to perform at The Underground Friday night.

Attend the Truist Championship in Quail Hollow through Sunday.

Ashnikko will bring the “Smoochies Tour” to The Fillmore Friday night.

Enjoy a performance by smooth jazz saxophonist Kim Waters Friday evening at Middle C Jazz Club.

Matthews Summerfest kicks off Friday evening at Stumptown Park. Dance to live music, shop from local vendors and enjoy craft beer and local bites at this two-day festival.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center is hosting a free celebration for the opening of “Beyond Boundaries: Black Abstraction in the Elliot and Kimberly Perry Art Collection” Friday evening.

Check out the Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Festival at Camp North End Saturday, featuring work from over 100 local artists.

In Downtown Newton, the Foothills Folk Art Festival returns Saturday.

The 19th Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will be held Saturday at Ballantyne’s Backyard.

Or bring your appetite and head to Tega Cay for the Best Dam Food Festival at Catawba Park Saturday.

The Charlotte Grilled Cheese Festival will be held Saturday afternoon in the South End Station parking lot. Enjoy twists on the American favorite with drinks, music, activities and more.

Walk to runway at The Thrift Gala at Common Market South End. The theme for the inaugural event is “Thrift Icon.” Put together your best secondhand look and get to know the local fashion community.

Behemoth will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night.

Kid Rock will play Truliant Amphitheater Saturday.

Cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on FC Cincinnati Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Third Day is bringing the 30th Anniversary Tour to Bojangles Coliseum with special guest Zach Williams.

Unlimited Entertainment LLC presents, “When a Woman’s Fed Up,” a stage play that examines different relationships. Catch it at Ovens Auditorium Saturday afternoon.

Caifanes will perform at The Fillmore Sunday night.

Celebrating Mother’s Day in the Queen City

Looking for something to do with mom this weekend? Here are some ideas:

Head to Stowe Conservancy to take in the beautiful gardens, shop from a local vendor market, enjoy live music and more this Mother’s Day. The first 500 moms will also get a free starter bloom.

Enjoy a special brunch menu at The Ballantyne starting at 10:30 a.m.

Fahrenheit is also hosting a rooftop brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Each mom will get a complimentary glass of prosecco or a mimosa.

Steak 48 will open early at noon for Mother’s Day to serve steakhouse favorites.

Check out Mama Fest, an R&B Mother’s Day block party at Queen Park Social. The first 100 moms will get free mimosas.

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