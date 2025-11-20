Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov 21-23

CHARLOTTE — Despite the unseasonably warm weather on the way, the Queen City is kicking off the winter season with seasonal and holiday celebrations across the area. The Charlotte Auto Show and the Charlotte Tree Climbing Competition also return. Here are the weekend events happening near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Charlotte Auto Show begins Thursday at the Charlotte Convention Center. Guests can explore the latest cars, trucks, and EVs from top brands though Sunday.

Experience the magic of Christmas with NarrowWay Theatre’s performance of “The Real Christmas Story” through Dec. 23 in Fort Mill. The evening starts with a traditional Christmas dinner before the show.

Go ice skating and check out the Winter Trail for Winter at Whitewater now through mid-February.

Camp North End has also transformed an area outside the Ford Factory into an ice skating rink to be enjoyed through January.

Around 50 climbers will come together to compete in the three-day 2025 Charlotte Tree Climbing Competition at UNC Charlotte this weekend.

Kick off the holidays in Concord with the 28th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday evening and the 97th Concord Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon.

Kings Mountain’s Christmas Lights Extravaganza begins Friday evening at Patriots Park. Enjoy this light display every night through New Year’s.

Indie rock band Lovejoy will perform at The Fillmore Friday night.

Nate Bargatze brings his “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour” to the Spectrum Center Friday night.

Speedway Christmas begins Friday night with over 5 million lights on a four-mile drive-thru course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Guests can also enjoy a Christmas Village in the infield weekends through the end of the year.

Celebrate and learn about the Catawba Culture at the Yap Ye Iswa Festival Saturday in Rock Hill. The free festival features dancing, drumming, demonstrations, food, speakers and more.

Check out some handmade creations from seven local potters at the NoDa Pottery Holiday Market Saturday.

The Charlotte Vintage Market will also be at NoDa Brewing’s North End Taproom Saturday.

The Charlotte Hornets will play the LA Clippers Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

The first-ever Mooresville Fine Arts Festival will be held Saturday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

Air Supply will perform at Ovens Auditorium for their 50th Anniversary Celebration Saturday night.

Head to University City for a Winter Celebration complete with a tree lighting, crafts, activities, and more at The Shoppes at University Place.

Sanguisugabogg is set to perform at The Underground Sunday evening.

VIDEO: Thousands take over streets for Charlotte Marathon

Thousands take over streets for Charlotte Marathon

©2024 Cox Media Group