Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 11-13

CHARLOTTE — From fall festivals and fairs to outdoor movies, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off the weekend at the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius where you’ll find live music, food trucks, games, inflatables, and other activities. Supply donations for Hurricane Helene relief efforts will be accepted at Old Town Public House.

Discovery Place Science will host its monthly party for big kids on Friday. Adults 21 and older can enjoy cocktails, see a science show, and explore the museum after hours during Science on the Rocks.

The multiday Confluence Music Conference and Festival is underway at the AvidXchange Music Factory. On Friday, check out the free block party featuring live performances in the parking lot between The Hamilton and VBGB.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu at “Clue,” being performed at Knight Theater through Sunday.

Grab a blanket or chair and watch a movie under the stars. On Friday, you can see “Ghostbusters” at Northlake Mall (outside near Firebirds and H&M), “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at McGee Park in Concord and “Halloweentown” at Fountain Park in Rock Hill.

Sip and sample your way through the Fall South End Wine and Hops Festival at Lenny Boy Brewing on Saturday. In addition to the wines, craft brews, ciders, and cocktails, there will be local bands, food trucks, and pop-up shops.

The Charlotte Knights will transform Truist Field into a pumpkin patch on Saturday. Admission is free and a portion of each pumpkin purchase will directly benefit the Charlotte Knights Charities Foundation and its community partners.

You can also go pumpkin pickin’ at the Fall Fest at Optimist Hall on Saturday. There will also be lawn games, live music, and featured fall flavors from tenants. Other festivals happening this weekend include:

- The Reevestock Music Festival in downtown Elkin on Friday and Saturday.

- The 37th annual Oktoberfest in downtown Hickory Friday through Sunday.

- Mecktoberfest at Olde Meck Brewery in Ballantyne Friday through Sunday.

- The Fall for Matthews Festival in downtown Matthews on Saturday.

- Charlotte VegFest at The Amp Ballantyne on Saturday.

- The 12th annual Laketoberfest Music and Brew Festival at Bailey Road Park in Cornelius on Saturday.

- The Mountaineer Days Heritage Festival at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain on Saturday.

- Baxter Village will host the Fall Festival and Market on Saturday.

- Catawba Fest in Tega Cay on Saturday.

Calling all time travelers: The Carolina Renaissance Festival is open for its 31st season in Huntersville. See outdoor theater, arts and crafts, a jousting tournament, and other attractions at the festival, which runs every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 24. This Saturday, get a free child admission ticket by donating a new or gently used coat to 9 Coats for Kids at the festival entrance.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Latin Night at Camp North End on Saturday with music, dancing, and food.

Join the Charlotte Symphony at Belk Theater on Saturday as they journey through the visuals and music of some of the most popular video games including Assassin’s Creed, Fallout, and Halo.

Have a good time for a great cause at Birdsong Brewery’s Chili Cookoff on Saturday. All the proceeds from entry fees and taster tickets will help support relief efforts in western North Carolina.

Enjoy a night of free outdoor theatre when the Shepherd Shakespeare Company performs “The Comedy of Errors” at the Barn at MoRA on Saturday and Sunday.

Got a need for speed? It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway! On Saturday, check out the Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Race, and on Sunday, watch NASCAR Cup Series drivers battle it out during the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Wear your black and blue and cheer on the Carolina Panthers when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Ready for a road trip? Cruise on a coaster, fly high on a Ferris wheel, grab a funnel cake, and enjoy live performances at the South Carolina State Fair, which runs through Oct. 20 in Columbia.

