Deadlock Pro-Wrestling brings Super Battle to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Sponsored content provided by Deadlock Pro-Wrestling

Wrestling fans can look forward to a night filled with jaw-dropping matches and unforgettable moments, as some of the most celebrated wrestlers in the industry collide at Deadlock Pro-Wrestling’s Super Battle.

Top stars from around the world, including All Elite Wrestling’s FTR, Japanese legend Kenta, and hardcore icon Masato Tanaka, will headline the event coming to Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center on Oct. 13.

In addition to the global stars, Super Battle will showcase DPW’s elite roster, including World Champion Calvin Tankman who will defend his title against the DPW Carolina Classic 2024 winner Jake Something.

DPW National Champion Adam Priest, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and LaBron Kozone are poised to make their mark in the squared circle.

Other featured wrestlers include the rising powerhouse Dani Luna, the “1.47m Big Kaiju” Shoko Nakajima, and many more from across the globe such as Leon Slater and Lykos Gym.

The heart-pounding action starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at DPW’s official website deadlockpro.com.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as this event is expected to sell out quickly.

