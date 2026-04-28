Youth of the Year event honors outstanding Carolinas students

CHARLOTTE — The Youth of the Year event took center stage to celebrate outstanding young leaders across both Carolinas.

It took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Organizers told Channel 9 the event highlights inspiring stories of leadership, service, and academic success.

Some students received the Youth of the Year honor, which recognizes the very best from Boys & Girls Clubs across the region.

“When I first ran for youth of the year, it wasn’t for the title,” one recipient said. “It was about proving to myself the dream God placed in my heart. And I can and will achieve it.”

All of the students who earned the honor will receive a 2,500 scholarship.

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