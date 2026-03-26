Hornets and Boys and Girls Clubs unite for youth mentorship

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America met at the Spectrum Center today to discuss the impact of sports mentorship and community support.

The event brought together team executives, coaches, and youth members ahead of the Hornets’ game against the New York Knicks.

The gathering focused on how the organization prepares young people for leadership roles and the personal connections many team members have with the program.

Participants shared stories about how the club influenced their development and provided a foundation for their professional success.

Shelly Keyette Weston serves as the president of business operations for the Charlotte Hornets and is a trustee for the Boys and Girls Club.

She grew up attending a club in her hometown and now serves on the board for the organization’s Charlotte region.

“All of us have one thing in common, and it’s not our basketball skills,” Weston said. “I grew up going to the Boys and Girls Club in my hometown, and now I sit on the board for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Charlotte region.”

Charlotte Hornets coach and former NBA player Kemba Walker also participated in the program while growing up in New York.

He joined Weston and Tony Orr, another former “club kid” who now works for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, to discuss how the organization impacted their lives and careers.

The event also featured 7-year-old Christopher Bess, a club member from Tarboro. Bess has gained a following of 385,000 people on Instagram as a social media personality known as “Coach Chris.”

During the event, he interviewed team members and discussed his experiences as a youth participant in the program.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Charlotte region currently provide services to more than 200 children.

The organization operates these programs across five different Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sites.

The Hornets are scheduled to tip off against the New York Knicks Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The team will return to the Spectrum Center on Saturday to host the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m.

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