YouTube star drops Hornets sponsorship

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are looking for a new jersey patch sponsor with snack-food brand Feastables quietly exiting after one season, the team confirmed to CBJ.

The NBA franchise faced the same problem a year ago after Charlotte-based LendingTree Inc. opted against renewing its jersey advertising sponsorship. Feastables, an offshoot brand of Greenville, North Carolina-based YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson , and the Hornets surprised the NBA and sports marketing executives with what was billed as a trend-setting sponsorship .

Instead, Feastables is out after one year and the Hornets are hunting for a new advertiser. The NBA allows teams to sell one 2.5-inch-by-2.5-inch spot on the upper chest of game jerseys to a corporate sponsor.

