Zara opens first NC store at SouthPark mall with new design concept, tech features

Zara has put its stamp on SouthPark mall. The international fashion retailer opened its 29,000-square-foot store — its first in Charlotte and North Carolina — on Thursday.

It’s part of the brand’s ongoing efforts for total integration across its brick-and-mortar footprint and online, a Zara spokesperson says. Analysis shows the Charlotte market has a loyal customer base with a focus on fashion.

“We are operating all over the world, but our production of each garment is very limited,” a spokesperson says. “That’s good for our customers because our differentiation is not in price. For us, that’s part of our luxury experience.”

