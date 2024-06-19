Fashion retailer Zara top open first Carolinas store in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Another international fashion retailer is setting up shop at Charlotte’s SouthPark mall.

Zara is the newest addition to the mall’s lineup of retailers, according to a press release from the mall. It confirms chatter dating back more than a year about the possibility of a Zara store here.

“Charlotteans have long awaited the arrival of Zara, and the buzz surrounding its opening at SouthPark mall is palpable,” said Holly Roberson Van Cleave, director of marketing and business development at SouthPark, in the release. “Our selection of retailers is already renowned, and the addition of Zara further solidifies its status as the ultimate destination for fashion-forward individuals in the region.”

The store will be the brand’s first in the Carolinas. The closest location to Charlotte currently is in Atlanta.

