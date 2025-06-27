Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Greenville, North Carolina and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Greenville metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Russian

- 138 speakers (0.07% of population)

#9. Vietnamese

- 202 speakers (0.1% of population)

#8. French

- 252 speakers (0.12% of population)

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 256 speakers (0.12% of population)

#6. Western Africa

- 258 speakers (0.13% of population)

#5. German

- 376 speakers (0.18% of population)

#4. Chinese

- 447 speakers (0.22% of population)

#3. Arabic

- 460 speakers (0.22% of population)

#2. Japanese

- 532 speakers (0.26% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 12,090 speakers (5.9% of population)