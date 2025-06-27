Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Winston-Salem and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Winston-Salem metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Swahili

- 2,454 speakers (0.15% of population)

#9. Urdu

- 2,805 speakers (0.17% of population)

#8. German

- 2,975 speakers (0.18% of population)

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 3,445 speakers (0.21% of population)

#6. Western Africa

- 4,308 speakers (0.27% of population)

#5. French

- 4,670 speakers (0.29% of population)

#4. Vietnamese

- 5,366 speakers (0.33% of population)

#3. Chinese

- 5,405 speakers (0.33% of population)

#2. Arabic

- 6,550 speakers (0.41% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 145,256 speakers (8.99% of population)