Most expensive homes for sale in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Fayetteville, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 816 Pilot Ave, Fayetteville
- Price: $1,499,998
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Days on market: 132 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 1425 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $1,489,500
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,815
- Price per square foot: $218
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 77 days
#3. 1105 Wild Pine Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $1,199,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,540
- Price per square foot: $183
- Days on market: 239 days (-$26,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 247 Summertime Rd, Fayetteville
- Price: $1,125,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,989
- Price per square foot: $282
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 151 days
#5. 167 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $1,070,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,927
- Price per square foot: $217
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
#6. 1910 Thomas Wood Dr Lot 73, Fayetteville
- Price: $999,997
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,635
- Price per square foot: $275
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 798 days
#7. 310 Nugget Ct, Fayetteville
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,050
- Price per square foot: $947
- Days on market: 44 days
#8. 126 Dobbin Ave, Fayetteville
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $247
- Days on market: 256 days
#9. 7037 Mariners Landing Dr, Fayetteville
- Price: $934,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,498
- Price per square foot: $207
- Days on market: 35 days
#10. 3041 Cragburn Pl Lot 16, Fayetteville
- Price: $899,997
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,985
- Price per square foot: $225
- Days on market: 126 days
