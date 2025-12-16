Most expensive homes for sale in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Fayetteville, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 816 Pilot Ave, Fayetteville

- Price: $1,499,998

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Days on market: 132 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 1425 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $1,489,500

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,815

- Price per square foot: $218

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 77 days

#3. 1105 Wild Pine Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $1,199,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,540

- Price per square foot: $183

- Days on market: 239 days (-$26,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 247 Summertime Rd, Fayetteville

- Price: $1,125,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,989

- Price per square foot: $282

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 151 days

#5. 167 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $1,070,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,927

- Price per square foot: $217

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

#6. 1910 Thomas Wood Dr Lot 73, Fayetteville

- Price: $999,997

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,635

- Price per square foot: $275

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 798 days

#7. 310 Nugget Ct, Fayetteville

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,050

- Price per square foot: $947

- Days on market: 44 days

#8. 126 Dobbin Ave, Fayetteville

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $247

- Days on market: 256 days

#9. 7037 Mariners Landing Dr, Fayetteville

- Price: $934,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,498

- Price per square foot: $207

- Days on market: 35 days

#10. 3041 Cragburn Pl Lot 16, Fayetteville

- Price: $899,997

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,985

- Price per square foot: $225

- Days on market: 126 days

