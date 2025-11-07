The most expensive neighborhoods in Asheville

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Asheville metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Cliffs at Walnut Cove (Avery Creek, NC)

Median sale price

: $2,495,000 |

Median days on market

: 165 days

26 Village Oak Dr, Arden, NC 28704

- List price: $1,795,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,863

- See 26 Village Oak Dr, Arden, NC 28704 on Redfin.com

374 Walnut Valley Pkwy, Arden, NC 28704

- List price: $6,900,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,896

- See 374 Walnut Valley Pkwy, Arden, NC 28704 on Redfin.com

50 Running Creek Trl, Arden, NC 28704

- List price: $1,695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,920

- See 50 Running Creek Trl, Arden, NC 28704 on Redfin.com

62 Running Creek Trl, Arden, NC 28704

- List price: $1,750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,014

- See 62 Running Creek Trl, Arden, NC 28704 on Redfin.com

#2. Grove Park (Asheville, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,308,500 |

Median days on market

: 105 days

1 Evergreen Ln, Asheville, NC 28801

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,271

- See 1 Evergreen Ln, Asheville, NC 28801 on Redfin.com

165 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

- List price: $2,500,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,003

- See 165 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 on Redfin.com

400 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801

- List price: $975,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,164

- See 400 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801 on Redfin.com

50 S Griffing Blvd, Asheville, NC 28804

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,473

- See 50 S Griffing Blvd, Asheville, NC 28804 on Redfin.com

#3. Champion Hills (Valley Hill, NC)

Median sale price

: $947,500 |

Median days on market

: 151 days

105 Chimney Chase Trl, Hendersonville, Nc

- List price: $949,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,488

- See 105 Chimney Chase Trl, Hendersonville, Nc on Redfin.com

18 Wild Ivy Run, Hendersonville, NC 28739

- List price: $1,050,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,323

- See 18 Wild Ivy Run, Hendersonville, NC 28739 on Redfin.com

55 Chimney Chase Trl, Hendersonville, NC 28739

- List price: $979,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,333

- See 55 Chimney Chase Trl, Hendersonville, NC 28739 on Redfin.com

837 Peregrine Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28739

- List price: $629,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,807

- See 837 Peregrine Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28739 on Redfin.com

#4. Biltmore Park (Asheville, NC)

Median sale price

: $925,000 |

Median days on market

: 38 days

303 S Braeside Ct, Asheville, NC 28803

- List price: $2,225,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 7,638

- See 303 S Braeside Ct, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com

42 Schenck Pkwy, Asheville, NC 28803

- List price: $740,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,137

- See 42 Schenck Pkwy, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com

5 Farleigh St, Asheville, NC 28803

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,217

- See 5 Farleigh St, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com

5 Farleigh St, Asheville, NC 28803

- List price: $560,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,127

- See 5 Farleigh St, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com

#5. Falconhurst (Asheville, NC)

Median sale price

: $770,000 |

Median days on market

: 108 days

18 Jarrett St, Asheville, NC 28806

- List price: $479,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 830

- See 18 Jarrett St, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com

20 Cloyes St, Asheville, NC 28806

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,307

- See 20 Cloyes St, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com

54 Louisiana Ave, Asheville, NC 28806

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,165

- See 54 Louisiana Ave, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com

7 Mauricet Ln, Asheville, NC 28806

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,673

- See 7 Mauricet Ln, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.