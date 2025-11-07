The most expensive neighborhoods in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Fayetteville, North Carolina metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Carolina Lakes (Spout Springs, NC)

Median sale price

: $390,000 |

Median days on market

: 31 days

133 Lotus Ln, Sanford, NC 27332

- List price: $462,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,885

- See 133 Lotus Ln, Sanford, NC 27332 on Redfin.com

51 Casablanca Ct, Sanford, NC 27332

- List price: $461,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,060

- See 51 Casablanca Ct, Sanford, NC 27332 on Redfin.com

514 Sea Mist Dr, Sanford, NC 27332

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,165

- See 514 Sea Mist Dr, Sanford, NC 27332 on Redfin.com

61 Lakewind Ct, Sanford, NC 27332

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,400

- See 61 Lakewind Ct, Sanford, NC 27332 on Redfin.com

#2. Kings Grant Club (Fayetteville, NC)

Median sale price

: $369,500 |

Median days on market

: 40 days

416 Shawcroft Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- List price: $353,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,405

- See 416 Shawcroft Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com

636 Cresswell Moor Way, , NC 28311

- List price: $534,100

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,220

- See 636 Cresswell Moor Way, , NC 28311 on Redfin.com

637 Cresswell Moor Way, , NC 28311

- List price: $529,100

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,220

- See 637 Cresswell Moor Way, , NC 28311 on Redfin.com

640 Cresswell Moor Way, , Nc

- List price: $529,899

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,281

- See 640 Cresswell Moor Way, , Nc on Redfin.com

#3. Anderson Creek Club (Anderson Creek, NC)

Median sale price

: $365,000 |

Median days on market

: 66 days

15 London Way, Spring Lake, NC 28390

- List price: $317,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,762

- See 15 London Way, Spring Lake, NC 28390 on Redfin.com

288 Gallery Dr, Spring Lake, NC 28390

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,564

- See 288 Gallery Dr, Spring Lake, NC 28390 on Redfin.com

32 Shellnut Cir, Spring Lake, NC 28390

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,489

- See 32 Shellnut Cir, Spring Lake, NC 28390 on Redfin.com

55 London Way, Spring Lake, NC 28390

- List price: $398,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,410

- See 55 London Way, Spring Lake, NC 28390 on Redfin.com

#4. Gray's Creek (Hope Mills, NC)

Median sale price

: $357,495 |

Median days on market

: 68 days

3727 Gainey Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28306

- List price: $469,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,587

- See 3727 Gainey Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28306 on Redfin.com

5045 Boxcut Ln, Hope Mills, NC 28348

- List price: $407,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,560

- See 5045 Boxcut Ln, Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Redfin.com

5427 Debut Ave, Hope Mills, NC 28348

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,510

- See 5427 Debut Ave, Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Redfin.com

6227 Shannon Woods Way, Hope Mills, NC 28348

- List price: $529,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,670

- See 6227 Shannon Woods Way, Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Redfin.com

#5. Pine Forest (Spring Lake, NC)

Median sale price

: $348,225 |

Median days on market

: 53 days

116 Nairn St, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- List price: $410,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,675

- See 116 Nairn St, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com

132 Wolfpoint Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- List price: $227,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,451

- See 132 Wolfpoint Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com

916 E Winds Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,504

- See 916 E Winds Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com

941 Rhum Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- List price: $439,950

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,354

- See 941 Rhum Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com

