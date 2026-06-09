Voters in SC head to polls for 2026 primary

SOUTH CAROLINA — It’s Election Day in South Carolina, and soon, voters will learn which primary candidates will be moving on to the midterms in November.

Polling places across South Carolina have been open since 7 a.m.

Channel 9 spoke with voters in York County Tuesday morning.

“The time we live in, you’ve got to look out for the generations to come,” Michael Smith said at a polling site in Fort Mill. “If you’re not voicing your opinion, whether it’s good or bad, that’s the nature of where the country is going to go. You’ve got to vote.”

>>You can find your nearest polling place at this link.<<

Voting ends at 7 p.m.

If you need to learn more about the candidates before you make a decision, check out the first-ever Political Beat South Carolina Candidate Guide.

Tune in to WSOC Tonight, right after the Stanley Cup Final, for continuing coverage and election results.

>>You can see your voter details, sample ballot, and polling place at this link.<<

Keep track of election results throughout the evening here.

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