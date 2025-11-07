The most expensive neighborhoods in Hickory

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Hickory metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Oakwood (Hickory, NC)

Median sale price

: $450,000 |

Median days on market

: 37 days

530 5Th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,403

- See 530 5Th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

625 4Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $743,700

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,732

- See 625 4Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

727 3Rd Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,430

- See 727 3Rd Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

748 4Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,872

- See 748 4Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

#2. Forest Hills (Hickory, NC)

Median sale price

: $324,000 |

Median days on market

: 70 days

1036 11Th Street Circle Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $355,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,247

- See 1036 11Th Street Circle Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

1234 11Th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $298,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,152

- See 1234 11Th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

1420 11Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $169,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 889

- See 1420 11Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

1421 12Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,254

- See 1421 12Th Street Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

#3. Green Park (Hickory, NC)

Median sale price

: $251,000 |

Median days on market

: 55 days

532 6Th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,100

- See 532 6Th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

618 5Th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,106

- See 618 5Th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

#4. Kenworth (Hickory, NC)

Median sale price

: $225,000 |

Median days on market

: 68 days

#5. West Hickory (Hickory, NC)

Median sale price

: $148,500 |

Median days on market

: 94 days

1763 1St Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $160,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 832

- See 1763 1St Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

24 19Th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601

- List price: $170,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- See 24 19Th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601 on Redfin.com

525 12Th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602

- List price: $125,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 522

- See 525 12Th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

620 13Th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602

- List price: $258,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,350

- See 620 13Th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.