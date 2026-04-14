Most popular boy names in the 90s in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,561
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,087 (#51 most common name, -41.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,058 (#32 most common name)
#29. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,563
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,508 (#12 most common name, -1.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,937 (#30 most common name)
#28. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,644
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 889 (#144 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,767 (#38 most common name)
#27. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,804
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,047 (#22 most common name, -19.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,943 (#23 most common name)
#26. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,818
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,946 (#59 (tie) most common name, -49.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,229 (#19 most common name)
#25. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,958
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,449 (#84 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,372 (#31 most common name)
#24. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,232
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,460 (#34 most common name, -41.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,634 (#26 most common name)
#23. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning "helpful".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,305
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 337 (#333 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,478 (#27 most common name)
#22. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,498
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,466 (#82 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,752 (#28 most common name)
#21. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,669
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,531 (#79 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,240 (#14 most common name)
#20. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,777
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,898 (#24 most common name, -49.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,345 (#8 most common name)
#19. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,850
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,705 (#67 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,500 (#21 most common name)
#18. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,858
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,107 (#117 most common name, -81.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,326 (#6 most common name)
#17. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,046
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,650 (#30 most common name, -56.2% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,738 (#10 most common name)
#16. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,097
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,440 (#87 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,135 (#22 most common name)
#15. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,210
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,700 (#68 most common name, -72.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,454 (#20 most common name)
#14. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,287
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,083 (#52 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,929 (#7 most common name)
#13. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,386
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 817 (#155 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,280 (#16 most common name)
#12. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,481
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,780 (#27 most common name, -57.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,712 (#12 most common name)
#11. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,937
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 987 (#127 most common name, -85.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,308 (#9 most common name)
#10. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,122
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,389 (#14 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,147 (#15 most common name)
#9. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,419
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 813 (#156 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,128 (#17 most common name)
#8. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,866
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,068 (#21 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,410 (#5 most common name)
#7. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,817
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 868 (#149 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,415 (#11 most common name)
#6. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,856
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,009 (#4 most common name, -43.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,962 (#13 most common name)
#5. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,798
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,386 (#38 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,673 (#3 most common name)
#4. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,281
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,860 (#3 most common name, -43.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,818 (#18 most common name)
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,196
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,156 (#19 most common name, -71.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,451 (#1 most common name)
#2. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,870
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,314 (#43 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,184 (#4 most common name)
#1. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
North Carolina
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,092
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,372 (#42 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,280 (#2 most common name)