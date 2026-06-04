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Most popular girl names in the 50s in North Carolina

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 50s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Gloria

Gloria is a name of Latin origin meaning "glory".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,946

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 144 (#644 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 86,696 (#42 most common name)

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#29. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,052

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 870 (#108 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 149,583 (#23 most common name)

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#28. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,061

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 384 (#275 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 115,691 (#28 most common name)

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#27. Martha

Martha is a name of Aramaic origin meaning "lady of the house".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,120

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 120 (#762 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 83,175 (#49 most common name)

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#26. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,182

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 13 (#2,064 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 167,519 (#20 most common name)

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#25. Janice

Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,831

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6 (#2,502 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 133,619 (#24 most common name)

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#24. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,857

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 58 (#1,198 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,976 (#29 most common name)

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#23. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,148

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,069 (#10 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 165,658 (#21 most common name)

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#22. Shirley

Shirley is a name of English origin meaning "bright".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,325

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 32 (#1,551 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 108,807 (#33 most common name)

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#21. Judy

Judy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,421

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 19 (#1,839 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 118,061 (#27 most common name)

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#20. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,848

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 102 (#851 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 332,533 (#8 most common name)

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#19. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,877

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 76 (#1,040 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 286,812 (#9 most common name)

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#18. Betty

Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "oath of God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,280

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 46 (#1,341 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 103,196 (#35 most common name)

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#17. Wanda

Wanda is a name of Polish origin meaning "wanderer".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,318

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 46 (#1,341 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 72,415 (#59 most common name)

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#16. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,327

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 93 (#898 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,275 (#30 most common name)

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#15. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,578

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 64 (#1,151 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 232,809 (#14 most common name)

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#14. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,847

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 25 (#1,690 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 237,395 (#13 most common name)

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#13. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,862

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6 (#2,502 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 157,930 (#22 most common name)

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#12. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,231

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 111 (#797 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 124,063 (#25 most common name)

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#11. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,404

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 23 (#1,741 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 270,333 (#10 most common name)

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#10. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,965

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 129 (#708 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 263,429 (#11 most common name)

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#9. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,012

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 129 (#708 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 341,346 (#7 most common name)

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#8. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,181

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 63 (#1,161 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 437,773 (#4 most common name)

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#7. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,364

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 57 (#1,210 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 251,594 (#12 most common name)

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#6. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,570

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 31 (#1,574 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 345,723 (#6 most common name)

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#5. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,303

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 66 (#1,131 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 209,243 (#18 most common name)

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#4. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,438

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 77 (#1,032 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 459,686 (#3 most common name)

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,638

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 96 (#882 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 430,541 (#5 most common name)

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#2. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,718

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 92 (#905 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 564,363 (#2 most common name)

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#1. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,906

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,034 (#86 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 625,609 (#1 most common name)