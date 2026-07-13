Family targeted in mass shooting that left 5 dead in Illinois, police say

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five people were killed in a “targeted mass shooting” against a family in southwestern Illinois, police said.

Two more people were wounded, and two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were in custody, police said.

The shootings occurred primarily Sunday at three locations in East St. Louis, including a park. East St. Louis, population 17,500, is across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. It had 15 homicides in 2025, down from 34 in 2020, records show.

“It's terrible. It's evil. But it will not keep this city down,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly told reporters Sunday, referring to the shootings. “The progress we have made will not be lost.”

Troopers stopped a vehicle and arrested two teens, including one who is suspected of having a direct role in the shootings, Kelly said.

A motive remained under investigation, he said. The victims who died were 74 years old, 49, 25, 24 and 21. Kelly did not detail the relationship between the victims but said the shooter also had a family connection.

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