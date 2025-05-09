Video emerges of White Sox fan Pope Leo XIV in crowd at 2005 World Series

Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native previously known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, is definitely a White Sox fan.

Despite the claims of the Chicago Cubs, it was firmly established in the hours after Leo's election that he rooted for the White Sox growing up, according to both his brother and photographic evidence of him at a 2005 World Series game.

And now, one White Sox fan, Sox on 35th blogger Joe Binder, has unearthed footage of Leo clearly in the crowd of Game 1 of that World Series. He looks somewhat uneasy as White Sox closer Bobby Jenks closes out a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros.

The White Sox would go on to sweep the Astros for their first World Series in 88 years. Almost as if they had something special on their side.

Pope Leo XIV made the broadcast while at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series



pic.twitter.com/VGSqkRFsSB — Joe Binder (@JoeBinder) May 9, 2025

This is the kind of stuff you get when the College of Cardinals elects an American as pope for the first time in history.

It was initially unclear what baseball team Leo was partial too following the announcement of his promotion. It was natural to assume he'd like most Chicago teams, as well as his alma mater at Villanova University, but an apparently erroneous report from ABC News led many to believe he was a Cubs fan, including the Cubs themselves.

However, his brother later told WGN News that it was always the White Sox:

"He was never, ever a Cubs fan, so I don't know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan. Our mother was a Cubs fan. I don't know, maybe that clued in there, and our dad was a Cardinals fan, so I don't know where that all came from."

One day later, the White Sox were still celebrating.

Sox trolling the Cubs on Day 2 of the Pope Fight. pic.twitter.com/vRBGMUv7GQ — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) May 9, 2025

We can only now wonder if Leo will become the first pope to throw the first pitch at an MLB game.