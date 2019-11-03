CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina authorities are looking into the finances of Emanuel AME Church, which received millions in donations after a racist attack left nine worshippers at a Bible study dead in 2015.
The Post and Courier reported State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed the investigation last week but declined to elaborate.
The church's former secretary, Althea Latham, said she spoke to SLED agents recently about the handling of those donations. Latham has long contended that her contract wasn't renewed less than two months after the shooting because she questioned processing and transparency surrounding the money that was coming in.
Church leaders have said her contract simply wasn't renewed.
Latham hopes that accountability will resolve lingering suspicions over the donations.
